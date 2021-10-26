High Wind Watches and Warnings in place for Wednesday.

TODAY: The story of the day looks to be the wind out of the Southwest at around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be some morning showers in Central and Eastern Montana. Drying up by afternoon and we will have decreasing cloud cover as the day goes on. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: We will have another cool night on our hands as we will drop down into the mid 30s to low 40s. We will remain mostly dry throughout the area but there will be some upper elevation snow showers to contend with throughout the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the duration of the night. Winds briefly subside to 10-15 mph out of the West.

TOMORROW: Very windy as we head towards the middle of next week. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-35 mph with gusts ranging from 45-60 mph. High Wind Watches and Warnings are in effect for much of the day across our area. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the area. High temps will top out in the lower to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Remaining windy as we head into Thursday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts anywhere from 35-45 mph. We look to be mostly cloudy throughout the day and temperatures will wind up in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: We look to have our warmest day of the week for Friday as temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. There will be increased cloud cover throughout the afternoon and evening hours. There is a chance for an evening shower. We will also be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend will feature a cool down in temperatures Highs on Saturday will be on either side of the 40-degree mark and even cooler on Sunday with highs likely in the mid to upper 30s. This will bring with it the chance for some light wintry precipitation on Saturday with a weak disturbance making its way into the Western and Central part of the state. We will, however, be mostly clear on Sunday. The winds will also finally die down as we look to have a more Northeasterly breeze around 5-10 mph for both days.

MONDAY: We will remain clear for the start of the week under mostly sunny conditions. The temperatures will remain a little seasonably below average with highs in the 30s and 40s. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.