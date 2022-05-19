High winds and and wintry weather for our busy Thursday forecast.

TODAY: Temperatures will continue to decrease a little bit as we head into tomorrow with highs only getting into the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions and there will be a chance for rain showers. Steadier rain and upper elevation snow showers will persist as we head into the afternoon. Wind will be out of the West at 20-35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in some locations.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cool tonight as we will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. We will have mostly overcast skies with steady rain and steady snow in the upper elevations. Above 5,000 feet is your best chance of seeing moderate accumulations. As for the winds, we will have a breeze out of the Northwest around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TOMORROW: Cooler temperatures will persist into the end of the work week with highs only in the 40s across North-Central Montana. We will also see mostly overcast conditions with the chance for scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers. The winds will be out of the Northwest around 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions looking pleasant for the weekend. We will have high temperatures that are a little bit below average for this time of year on Saturday as we will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will return the temps to the 60s on Sunday. There are some chances for isolated showers for both days of the weekend, but most areas will be staying dry. Winds will be light and variable on Saturday, but we will pick up the breeze on Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The temperatures will stay close to average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s. We will also start sunny but have increasing cloud cover into the afternoon and there is a chance for scattered evening thunderstorms. The winds will also pick up out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s as we head towards Tuesday of next week. We will also be under mostly cloudy conditions and there will be chances for showers as we head into the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Conditions will continue to improve as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will also be under partly cloudy skies as we will look mostly dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.