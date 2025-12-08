WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mainly dry conditions with average/slightly above average temperatures were seen on Sunday. High temperatures returned to the 30s and 40s for some locations while Northeastern areas saw high temperatures in the teens and 20s. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the single digits up to the 30s with mostly cloudy skies and chances of precipitation.

High winds and higher temperatures

Precipitation redevelops along the continental divide Sunday night and will likely intensify Monday night. Mild and increasingly windy conditions are expected Sunday night through Tuesday as upper-ridging attempts to build in. Winds will likely peak early Tuesday morning.

The upper-level ridge will remain over the region Monday which will allow temperatures to warm up some more with dry weather at lower-elevations and mountain snow. Expect Monday high temperatures in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies and precipitation chances.

Stormtracker Weather

Due to an increasing pressure gradient combined with strong low and mid-level winds, winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon through Tuesday, prompting High Wind Warnings across most of North Central, Central, and Southern areas.

Tuesday the upper-level ridge flattens before another upper-level ridge builds on Tuesday afternoon. This will bring precipitation chances to the mountains of North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana Tuesday. Due to a strong pressure gradient combined with strong low and mid-level winds it will be windy across North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the upper-level ridge remains over the region, allowing warm temperatures to continue. An Arctic Cold Front moves through Wednesday evening, bringing precipitation chances to the area with windy conditions. Cooler temperatures begin on Thursday along with precipitation chances and windy conditions. The coldest temperatures will be in North Central Montana, particularly along the Hi-Line. On Friday expect continued cool/cold temperatures with more precipitation chances. A slow warm up with mostly dry weather is expect on Saturday.

