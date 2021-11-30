High winds and warm temperatures for most of this week

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 12pm Tuesday until 6am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 40 and 60 mph, and wind gusts up to 80+ mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a High Wind Watch in effect for Cascade County and Judith Basin County from 9pm Tuesday until 9pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

We got a break from the high winds today, but the high winds are going to be returning soon. The wind is going to increase from west to east tonight, with breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) expected after midnight. It is then going to be windy tomorrow through Thursday evening in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible at times. The strongest winds are expected to occur tomorrow night and during the day on Wednesday. Also, per usual, the worst of the wind is going to be along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

To go along with the strong winds, we are going to continue to have well above average temperatures for the next few days. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the 50s in most locations. Record high temperatures are then possible on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 60s, and a few spots may even get close to 70 degrees. It is then going to be cooler, but still warm on Thursday as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s, and some record high temperatures are possible once again.

Mild/warm temperatures are also expected at night over the next few nights. Tonight is going to be colder than last night was as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations. Lows are then going to be in the 40s and low 50s Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies from tonight through Thursday. Some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are also possible over the next few days, but most locations are going to remain dry, and even if you do see some precipitation, it is not going to amount to much.

A strong cold front is then going to pass through our area on Friday, and this cold front is really going to cool the temperatures down as highs on Friday are only going to be in the 30s and 40s. There is also going to be less wind on Friday as sustained wind speeds are only going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers on Friday.

On Saturday and Monday, there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around as a couple disturbances pass through our area. For Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly this weekend and early next week (at least compared to the temperatures that we have been use to here of late) as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations and lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s. We are also going to have breezy conditions this weekend and early next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.