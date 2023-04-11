High winds and warm temperatures for our Tuesday.

TODAY: We will have temperatures in the lower to upper 60s in Western Montana with even warmer highs in the low to mid 70s heading into Eastern Montana. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers for Western Montana. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-35 mph with gusts between 40-60 mph. Gusts for areas just East of the Rockies could reach as high as 75 mph. Continued flooding from snow melting will remain a threat for Central Montana.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered clouds throughout the night. We will have temperatures dropping by about 30-40 degrees in many locations as we look to bottom out in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Winds will see the winds die down to come from the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will start to trend below average as we head into the middle of the week on the back edge of a cold front with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. The winds will slow down but remain out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be the coldest of the week in the mid 30s to the mid 40s heading into Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and can expect rain, sleet, and snow showers throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures for the end of next week will warm up slightly across the region in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A return of Spring-like conditions will make its way back into our area just at the right time heading into the weekend. We will see highs for Saturday in the lower ro upper 50s and low 60s while Sunday looks to top out in the lower to upper 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday while Sunday looks to be mostly sunny throughout the region. We will stay mostly dry for both days. We will see a return of the Southwesterly winds as well as the breeze will top out at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: We will see high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 60s and low 70s for the start of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the region. The winds will be out of the South at 5-15 mph.