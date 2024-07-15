Hot and dry conditions continue across Montana

Temperatures cool down by a few degrees on Monday but many locations will be breezy with minimum relative humidities dipping critically low again. Isolated shower thunderstorm activity with little rainfall relief can also be expected. The upper level ridge looks to amplify mid to late this week, favoring more hot and dry conditions while lingering moisture bring daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 50’s/60’s and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

Stormtracker Weather

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in 90’s/100’s.