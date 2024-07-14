Hot and dry conditions hit region along with severe storms

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another hot and dry day was around for most of the region, though the biggest impacts were severe thunderstorms along the Hi-line and Eastern Montana that produced tornadoes in Phillips County. Thunderstorms are underway along Hill and Blaine counties where the severe weather threat is higher with up to 2 inch hail and over 60 mph gusts possible. These storms will continue well into the overnight hours, though the thunderstorm threat is expected to diminish after 7 PM. The other main threat for this afternoon and evening was critical fire weather conditions with gusty winds and low relative humidity. Highs today remained in the low to upper 90’s with a few places seeing upper 80’s. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50’s and 60’s tonight with mostly clear skies. Gusty winds were around today that will start to taper off after sunset. Near-critical fire weather conditions continue tomorrow afternoon though winds are expected to be lighter Sunday than today.

Stormtracker Weather

A high-pressure ridge is expected to build back into the area on Sunday, maintaining the hot and dry conditions. Weak energy in the resulting flow aloft may bring a few weak thunderstorms to the Hi-Line and to the Southwest Montana mountains once again during the afternoon. High temperatures look to remain in the 90’s Sunday and well into next week with dry conditions.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 50’s/60’s and 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.

Stormtracker Weather