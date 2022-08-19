Hot and dry once again to end the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we wrap up the work week as we will stay mostly dry. Highs will once again reach into the lower to upper 90s. The wind will be out of the Northeast around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will remain mostly clear heading into the night with a few passing clouds and will stay dry. Temps will be in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is also looking to be hot once again with high temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies on both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry on Saturday, but on Sunday we could see pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. The wind will be light around 5-10 mph for our weekend outlook.

MONDAY: Temperatures are continuing to remain hot as we head into the start of next week with highs topping out in the mid 80s to low 90s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be warm heading into next Tuesday with most highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Conditions will continue to trend cooler as we head into the middle of next week. Our high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area with pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and we will once again have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s as we continue to trend milder. The wind will be light and variable.