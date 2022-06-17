Hot and sunny to wrap up the work week.

TODAY: The temperatures are only looking to get warmer as we head into the end of the week. Highs for tomorrow will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. We will also be under mostly clear skies with plenty of sunshine. We will have winds out of the South at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered cloud cover throughout the night. The overnight lows will be mild in the lower to upper 50s in Western Montana with Eastern Montana lows in the 60s. The winds will stay breezy out of the East at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have temperatures that will remain warm for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. For Sunday, however, we will have temps fall back into the 70s. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday and mostly cloudy for Sunday. We will have a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be a little bit below average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week as highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We will have scattered showers in the area with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be scattered non-severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Our high temperatures will continue to stay seasonably average as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have highs by next Wednesday in the lower to upper 70s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will stay fairly close to average as we head into next Thursday with most locations ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.