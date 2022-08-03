Hot, dry, and breezy again for the middle of the week.

TODAY: We will have temperatures that are hot once again today in the lower to upper 90s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies with winds that are out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be a little cooler than last night but will stay mild in the 50s and 60s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head into tomorrow. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be in the Southern and Eastern portions of our area. We will keep the high temperatures in the lower to upper 90s. Some areas in Eastern Montana may break the 100-degree mark. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s heading into the end of next week. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking to be mostly sunny throughout both days of the weekend. We are also expecting temperatures in the lower to upper 80s for Saturday and the lower to upper 90s for Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds are looking to be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Next Monday will feature temperatures that are hot once again with highs getting back into the low to mid 90s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Turning hot once again as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s to lower 100s. We will have abundant sunshine once again as we look to stay dry across the area. We will have winds out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.