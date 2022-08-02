Hot, dry, and windy for our Tuesday outlook.

TODAY: We will be mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon as we are looking to stay mostly dry for today’s forecast. Temperatures won’t be as brutal today but will remain hot in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be a little cooler than last night but will stay mild in the 50s and 60s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have temperatures that are hot once again in the lower to upper 90s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies with winds that are out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head into Thursday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. We will keep the high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s heading into the end of next week. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking to be mostly sunny throughout both days of the weekend. We are also expecting temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds are looking to be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Next Monday will feature temperatures that are hot once again with highs getting back into the low to mid 90s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.