Hot again in the low to mid 90s to kick off the weekend.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Temperatures once again look to be in the mid 90’s for the end of the work week. Winds are going to be out of the Northeast at about 5-10 mph. We are looking to be under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in Southern parts of our viewing area but most locations will stay dry.

TONIGHT: It looks to be another very mild night. Temperatures will be hanging anywhere from the low 60’s to near 70 degrees. There is a possibility for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the overnight hours especially in Eastern Montana. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be under mostly sunny skies to start off the weekend. Temperatures will be hot once again reaching up into the mid to upper 90’s. Winds will be steady out of the East at around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust to 25-35 mph. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm but most locations will stay dry.

SUNDAY: Cloud cover will be much more abundant from the morning into the afternoon as we will be under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The heat continues as highs will be anywhere from the mid to upper 90’s. Winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph. Slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm but most areas will stay dry.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the work week. Temperatures will also remain fairly hot as most of us will be in the upper 80’s. Winds will start off light but as we head into the afternoon hours we will see some gusts from 20-30 mph out of the West. Chance for some considerable precipitation as we head into the overnight hours.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be right around the 90-degree mark for most of our viewing area. Chance for some rain primarily during the morning and early afternoon hours. Total precipitation accumulation at this point looks to be a widespread quarter of an inch. We will be under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Winds will be fairly steady out of the out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine looks to make a comeback for the middle of the work week. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90’s. Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. Winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph but could gust to 30 mph. We will increase in cloud cover as we head towards the afternoon and there will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.