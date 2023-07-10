Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hot start to the week

Hot start to the week
Mostly sunny and chances for showers and thunderstorms
Posted at 11:19 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 01:19:28-04

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chances for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 90’s and lows in the upper 50’s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!