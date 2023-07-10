Hot start to the week

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chances for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 90’s and lows in the upper 50’s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s.