WEATHER DISCUSSION: Today looked similar to yesterday`s set up, with afternoon and evening chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms and above average temperatures. High temperatures today were seen in the low-70s to low-90s across the region with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Expect low temperatures tonight in the upper-40s to low-60s with mostly cloudy skies to start that will gradually clear.

Stormtracker Weather

An upper-level shortwave passing through is the reason for the continued scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southwest and North-Central MT this afternoon and evening. Heading into Monday, another shortwave aloft will bring isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Dry air at low levels again will make gusty winds the main hazard with storms.



Hot temperatures coming up

Other than the possible evening shower and thunderstorms, Monday looks to be sunny to mostly sunny with hot temperatures in the low to upper-80s and low-90s. Winds look to remain in the 5-15 mph range with up to 30 mph wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front briefly towards the evening.

The upper-level ridge will keep building in the beginning of the week, which will help bring the hottest temperatures to the region Tuesday and Wednesday (90s). The upper-level ridge looks to break down on Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a cold front. This cold front will help bring cool down hot temperatures back to near or slightly below normal through next weekend in the 70s and 80s.

