Hot the next few days with record highs for Wednesday.

TODAY: We will be staying mostly hot as we head into tomorrow with highs in the lower to upper 80s. Mostly sunny conditions along with smoke will dominate the skies once again as we will remain dry. The winds will be mostly calm throughout the area.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight will get down into the lower to upper 50s. We will be under mostly clear skies with some smoke still around the area. The winds will be mostly calm at around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Heading into the middle of the week, we will see record high temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to mid 100s. We will be under partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The wind will be picking up out of the West once again at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph.

THURSDAY: We will be starting to trend cooler as we head into Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The winds will be blustery out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will remain on the cooler side as we head into the end of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The temperatures will start to warm back up as we head into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and the 80s and 90s on Sunday. We are looking to be mostly dry as we head through both days of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday with scattered passing clouds on Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday, we will have light winds in the area around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s as we start next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area and remain mostly dry. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.