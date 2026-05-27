It was slightly cooler today than it was yesterday, but it was still very warm out as highs were in the 80s and low to mid 90s in a lot of locations. Most locations were also dry today, but there have been some isolated showers and thunderstorms around throughout the afternoon and evening, especially in/near the mountains.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Hot through Friday; cooler and wetter this weekend

It was also breezy today in eastern portions of north-central Montana. The wind will diminish some this evening, but it will continue to be breezy tonight and tomorrow in far eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible.

A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect for portions of northeastern Montana through 10pm tonight and a LAKE WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Fort Peck Lake through 4am Friday. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind around tonight and tomorrow.

The cloud cover will diminish this evening, with mostly clear skies expected overnight. Most locations will be dry, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. In northeastern Montana, it will be warm tonight with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly sunny day, with the cloud cover increasing as we head int the afternoon and evening. Similar to today, a lot of locations will remain dry, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in/near the mountains. It is also going to be toasty tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for northeastern Montana through 10pm tomorrow.

On Friday, the cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A couple of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter), so please keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all. It is also going to be hot again on Friday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s, but this will be our last hot day for awhile.

Big changes are expected this weekend as a storm system impacts the state. The weather this weekend will basically be the complete opposite of last weekend’s weather as it will be mostly cloudy to overcast, breezy, wet, and cool.

On Saturday, rain showers will become more widespread as the day goes on and there will be some thunderstorms around as the storm system begins to impact the state. Sunday looks to be a washout right now with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain that falls this weekend could be heavy at times. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast this weekend.

This storm will bring beneficial moisture to a lot of the state. There is still uncertainty in the exact track of the storm and where the heaviest/most consistent precipitation will fall, but right now, it looks likely that a lot of central and north-central Montana will receive .5-1.5” of rain this weekend, with isolated higher amounts. If you are going to be outside at all this weekend, make sure you have a rain jacket and/or poncho with you.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot this weekend. Highs are going to be back in the 60s and 70s on Saturday, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is then going to be almost chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 50s in a lot of locations. The wind will also begin to increase on Saturday, especially later in the day. Widespread breezy/gusty conditions are then expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Scattered showers continue on Monday as the storm system slowly departs our area. A few thunderstorms are also possible on Monday. It is also going to be a little breezy and a little warmer on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it is going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry, just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. The temperatures will also continue to warm up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Tuesday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday.