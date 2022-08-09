Hot with isolated PM showers and storms around on Wednesday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10am until 9pm Wednesday for northeastern Montana. Hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity are going to allow new fire starts to grow rapidly. Please do your part to not start any new fires!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 10am Wednesday until 4am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night as this disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area.

It is also going to be hot tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow in locations east of I-15 in north-central and northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to create high fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be hot again on Friday as highs are going to be in the 90s.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be slightly cooler on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm/hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.