Hottest temperatures of 2023 so far are on the way

An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather through Sunday. This upper-level ridge is going to provide Montana with lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions (just some isolated showers and thunderstorms), and the hottest temperatures of the year so far. An upper-level trough is then going to send a few cold fronts through Montana early next week, which will bring cooler temperatures and some showers/storms back to our area.

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in locations east of I-15 as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be hot/very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in central Montana, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to be coming out of the west/southwest in most locations. The peak of the heat is also expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday. It is also going to be hot/very warm again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to be coming out of the west in central Montana and the north/northwest in northern Montana.

Cooler temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Monday and the 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday. There are also going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, especially during the morning. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Monday and decreasing clouds on Tuesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This wind is also going to be coming out of the north, which may bring wildfire smoke back into Montana.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday.