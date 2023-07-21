A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for eastern Montana from 6am Sunday until 12am Tuesday. Highs are going to range from 95° to 105°.

This is going to be the hottest weekend of 2023 so far as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s across the entire state. It is also going to continue to be very hot on Monday as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s once again. If you are going to be outdoors at all over the next few days, make sure you stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take frequent breaks.

The temperatures are then going to be a bit cooler for the rest of next week as an upper-level trough passes by our area to the north. On Tuesday, highs are going to range from the low 80s to the low 100s, with most locations topping out in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. On Wednesday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. Thursday is then going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Friday.

A lot of this weekend is going to be dry, but there are going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around later on tonight along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, and there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around in southwestern Montana Sunday afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to work its way into Montana. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible around the Helena area Sunday evening.

For tonight, we are going to have mostly to mainly clear and hazy skies, and for tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny and hazy skies. We are then going to have increasing clouds from south to north on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be hazy on Sunday. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then just going to be a little breezy on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. We are then going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

It is also going to be breezy Monday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to create elevated fire danger.

On Thursday and Friday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.