Icy roads and continued wintry weather

TODAY: Temperatures will stay in the teens for most of us heading into tomorrow. We will be under mostly overcast conditions with some breaks of clouds as we head into the afternoon hours. We will continue to see scattered snow showers throughout the day. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches can be expected with 4-8 inches likely in the upper elevations. The winds will be out of the North around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows tonight will continue to drop with many of us ending up on either side of zero degrees. We will remain mostly overcast and there will be scattered snow showers around. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be the coldest of the week with highs in the single digits and teens. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and there will be scattered snow showers in the area. We will also see winds out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be mostly overcast to start the day but there will be some breaks in the clouds later in the day. The temperatures will be a little bit warmer as we start to trend milder with highs in the lower to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the Southwest between 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to trend milder as we hit the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We will continue to stay mostly cloudy as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with winds to 30+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A mild and windy weekend is in store for us as we head towards the end of our extended forecast. For our high temperatures, we will be topping out in the mid to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday with some locations pushing the 50-degree mark. We are looking to be mostly cloudy for both days with a few breaks of sunshine likely. The winds will be one of the main stories as we will be gusty out of the Southwest both days at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph. Higher gusts likely areas right along the continental divide.

MONDAY: We will continue to stay mild as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will wind up on either side of 50 degrees. We will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph. Higher gusts near the Rocky Mountains.



