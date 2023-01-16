Icy roads and dense fog on this wintry Monday.

TODAY: Areas of dense fog will continue today as we will remain mostly overcast. There will also continue to be mixed precipitation in the form of rain, sleet, and snow. Additional ice accumulation is possible. Highs will be in the 30s for Western Montana and in the 20s in Eastern Montana. The winds will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will remain mostly cloudy heading into the overnight hours tonight. There will also be scattered snow showers in the area. Lows will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The winds will remain light and variable.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain cool in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s heading into tomorrow. We will see scattered mixed wintry precipitation in the morning followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will stay in the lower to upper 30s heading into the middle of the week. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Our high temperatures for Thursday will be in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a few scattered rain and snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will once again be in the lower to upper 30s heading into the end of the work week. The skies will be mostly clear as we will have mostly sunny conditions. The wind will be steady out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be eventful. High temperatures on Saturday are going to be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s while the highs on Sunday are going to be colder in the lower to upper 20s. A system does look to make its way in for the weekend providing scattered clouds to start on Saturday but mostly overcast skies and snow to make its way in for Saturday night and during the day on Sunday. The winds will be out of the Southwest on Saturday at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. On Sunday, we will shift the winds to come from the Northwest but remain strong at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.