Icy roads possible for some for the Monday morning commute

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 10pm Sunday, and for northwestern and north-central Montana until 11am Monday. Light ice and snow accumulations are possible, and roads will be icy in some areas.

There is going to be some scattered snow, freezing rain, and rain around tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. Some isolated snow, freezing rain, and rain showers are then possible tomorrow, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line, as this disturbance leaves our area and as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. Up to 1” of snow accumulation and up to .05” of ice accumulation is possible by tomorrow evening. This precipitation will cause the roads to become icy in portions of central and north-central Montana, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low to mid 20s in most locations. It is then going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in north-central Montana, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in central Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow, and a few areas of patchy fog are possible tonight and tomorrow morning as well. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated snow, freezing rain, and rain showers around tomorrow night as the next disturbance passes through our area, and light ice and snow accumulations are possible. We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be warmer on Tuesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday along the Rocky Mountain Front (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) and in portions of the plains (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph).

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures (highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s) as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A few isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Thursday and Friday, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel really nice outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s on Saturday, and the 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.