Icy roads this morning and wintry weather this afternoon.

TODAY: High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We will have increasing clouds leading to mostly cloudy skies. There will also be a small disturbance moving through this afternoon which will bring a batch of light to moderate snow. Some sleet and rain may mix in in the lower elevations. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see overnight lows tonight in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see scattered cloud cover and an isolated snow shower or two. The wind will stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies once again tomorrow. There will be scattered rain and snow showers throughout the area. Highs will be in the lower to upper 30s. We will see a wind out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will once again see highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see another day under mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We look to have our warmest day of the week heading into Thursday with highs in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will sink its way Southward to wrap up the work week. We will see highs in the lower to upper 30s but will see falling temps throughout the day. We will also see moderate to heavy snow for many locations of North-Central Montana as we will be under overcast skies. The winds will switch to come from the North at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to plunge as we head into the weekend. Our highs on Saturday will be in the single digits and teens while the highs for Sunday will be in the single digits and the negative single digits. We will also see snow showers continuing into Saturday under overcast skies. We will then see clearing skies on Sunday leading to mostly sunny conditions. We will have winds out of the Northeast on Saturday at 5-15 mph followed by light Southwesterly winds on Sunday at 5-10 mph.