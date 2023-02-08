Impact weather day with wind and winter alerts in place.

TODAY: We will be slightly cooler heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies in the area. There will also be scattered rain, sleet and snow showers. Light to moderate snow totals expected in the upper elevations. The winds will be out of the West at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50-60 mph.

TONIGHT: The wind will take a turn to come from the Northwest tonight and die down with a breeze around 5-10 mph. The lows will get down into the teens and 20s across the area. We will have isolated snow showers possible early on with clearing skies throughout the night.

TOMORROW: We will stay cool heading into Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will, however, get rid of the cloud cover and will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see high temperatures get back into the lower to upper 40s and low 50s heading into the end of the work week. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect the temperatures to stay a little above average once again with highs in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies to start both days of the weekend leading to partly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon. We look to stay mostly dry. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: We look to stay mild heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. Our winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see colder temperatures heading into next Tuesday with highs topping out in the 20s and 30s. We will also see mostly cloudy conditions with snow showers in the area. We will have winds out of the North at 5-15 mph.