Impact weather for our Friday with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

TODAY: We will see a cooling trend start as we head into today with highs getting into the lower to upper 60s. Still expecting highs in the lower to upper 70s near the Hi-Line. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms throughout the day. Thunderstorms will be non-severe in nature, and we will see between a half inch and inch of rainfall in Western Montana. We will see winds that are light around 5-15 mph. Eastern Montana will still gust between 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool down into the lower to upper 40s tonight for our lows. Rain and non-severe thunderstorms will continue throughout the night. We will see winds around 5-15 mph out of the East.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will continue to trend on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 50s and the low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see overcast conditions on Saturday with rain showers and thunderstorms continuing while Sunday will present partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the area. We will see the winds that are out of the Southwest around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: We are going to see temperatures in the 50s and 60s as we stay around average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: By next Tuesday, we will see temperatures getting into the lower to upper 60s. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The chance will once again be there for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of next week, we will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. The high temperatures will be close to average once again in the lower to upper 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s heading into next Thursday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.