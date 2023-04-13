Impact weather Thursday with Winter Weather Alerts in effect.

TODAY: Temperatures will be the coldest of the week in the lower to upper 30s heading into today. We will see overcast skies and snow throughout the area. Some mixing of rain and sleet is possible later into the afternoon in the lower elevations. The Hi-Line can expect 1-3 inches of snow while Southern portions of our area can expect 3-6 inches. Upper elevations could see up to a foot of snow in spots. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight along with scattered snow showers. We will have temperatures dropping into the lower to upper 20s. Winds will see the winds out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures for the end of next week will warm up slightly across the region in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible early on. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A return of Spring-like conditions will make its way back into our area just at the right time heading into the weekend. We will see highs for Saturday in the lower ro upper 50s and low 60s while Sunday looks to top out in the lower to upper 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday while Sunday looks to be mostly sunny throughout the region. We will stay mostly dry for both days. We will see a return of the Southwesterly winds as well as the breeze will top out at 10-15 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: We will see high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 60s and low 70s for the start of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the region. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will cool down to be in the 50s and 60s as we head into Tuesday of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers in Western Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be in the lower to upper 50s heading into the middle of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.