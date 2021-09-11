Improving Air Quality and Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Around Friday Night and Saturday

We are going to have decreasing smoke and improving air quality tonight. There are also going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight, especially along the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy (and hazy) skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15, as a storm system continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening, as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as this cold front departs our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in spots on both of these days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It is also going to feel nice outside on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. It is then going to be cooler on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.