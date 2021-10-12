Improving conditions for your Tuesday after snow showers make their way out.

TODAY: We will be dealing with some show showers to start off our morning. Snow will shift to the Eastern parts of the state by the afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 40s. Some clearing by the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable at around 5 mph. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place until noon.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain cold across the state as lows will be in the 20s. Some teens are likely in Northwestern and Southwestern Montana. We will be clearing out from the wintry weather. Winds will be out of the South at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures look to be a little bit warmer on either side of the 50-degree mark. The winds will pick up in the afternoon at around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will be under mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across our area. We will have overcast conditions with a few snow showers possible in the upper elevations. Winds will be breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Clearing skies into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Warming up to wrap up the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. There will be windy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-35 mph. We will have mostly cloudy skies with decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will rebound quite nicely for the weekend as there will be a fall-like feel in the air. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and will reach into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. There is not any chance for precipitation at this point as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The winds, however will be a big factor out of the Southwest both days at 15-25 mph with gusts between 35-50 mph.

MONDAY: We will be under mostly sunny skies with some seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will start the day off windy out of the West at 15-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph but we will see decreasing winds throughout the afternoon.