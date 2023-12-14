Increasing clouds and cool temperatures on Thursday

We are going to have above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies and dry conditions. Some fog may also develop again tonight in the Helena Valley. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions (just a slight chance of PM rain/snow showers). Patchy fog is also possible tomorrow morning in the Helena Valley. It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather. Also, highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Monday and partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.