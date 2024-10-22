Increasing clouds and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday

We are going to have mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 50 mph), with just a little breeze expected elsewhere.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies via increasing clouds as a disturbance begins to pass by our area to the south. Around Helena and in central Montana (including around the Highwoods, Little Belts, and Snowies), there will be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night, generally before midnight. In north-central Montana, mostly dry conditions are expected tomorrow and tomorrow night, although a couple isolated showers are possible later in the day.

We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow in portions of the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Thursday and partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Friday in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rain and mountain snow showers around on Sunday, mainly in the mountains and around the Helena area, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be for the rest of this week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a good breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds along the Rocky Mountain Front are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and sustained wind speeds in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the stronger wind expected on Sunday.

There are then going to be a few more rain and mountain snow showers around on Monday, mainly in the higher elevations and around Helena as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday. On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, and it will be cold enough that some flakes could fly in the lower elevations Tuesday morning.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Monday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.