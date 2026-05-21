Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Friday

We have had nice spring weather today with partly to mostly cloudy skies, just some isolated showers/storms, and cool, but pleasant temperatures. Tonight, it is going to be mostly clear and mainly dry. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s. There will be a few areas of frost around, so if you do have any sensitive vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect it before you go to bed.

Tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and mostly dry conditions, just a couple pop-up showers/storms around during the afternoon and evening. There is also going to be little to no wind around tomorrow and it will be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s.

The holiday weekend will have beautiful weather as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This weekend, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a couple stray PM showers/storms around on Saturday and some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Monday.

It will also be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Saturday; the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Sunday; and the 80s and low 90s on Monday.

The wind will pick up as we go through the weekend. There will be little to no wind around on Saturday, with the exception of along the Rocky Mountain Front where it will be breezy. Widespread breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This will be a great weekend to spend a lot of time outdoors, but make sure you stay hydrated and use sunscreen as it will be warm and there will be plenty of sunshine. Also, just a reminder, even though it is warm, the water is still cold and could be fast in some areas due to snowmelt. The wind may also impact water activities on Sunday and Monday as gusts could occasionally approach 40 mph.

On Tuesday, the cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as an upper-level trough begins to impact the state. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday as this disturbance continues to impact the state.

The temperatures will also cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday (low to mid 90s in northeastern Montana) and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday (low to mid 80s in northeastern Montana). There will also be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.