Increasing Clouds, Warmer Temperatures, and a Chance of Evening Showers/Storms on Wednesday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Some areas of frost are also possible again tonight in the higher elevations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in southwestern and south-central Montana as a disturbance begins to work its way through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight and generally in locations that are south and east of Great Falls, as this disturbance continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations, and it is going to be warmer tomorrow night than it is going to be tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow and tomorrow night in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Hazy skies are also expected tomorrow and tomorrow night, especially in western and southern Montana.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday and Friday, especially during the PM hours and especially in locations east of I-15, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. Partly cloudy skies are also expected on these two days. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations on Thursday, and the low to mid 70s in most locations on Friday. It is also going to be breezy in eastern Montana on Thursday, and it is going to be breezy in central Montana and along the Hi-Line on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around as yet another disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures on Saturday are also going to be cooler than the temperatures over the next few days are going to be as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations on Sunday, and the low to mid 80s in most locations on Monday. The temperatures are then going to cool back down some on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.