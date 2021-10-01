Increasing clouds with scattered showers in Western Montana for Friday.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will see a return of cloud cover to wrap up the work week as we will be mostly overcast. There will be a chance for some precipitation into the evening hours with some passing showers. Winds will be light and variable. Temperatures will be cooling back down with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: A considerably cool night is in store for much of the state tonight with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Frost advisories possible in Southwestern Montana. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. We will have clearing skies throughout the night.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be mostly tranquil at this point in time. We will be under mostly sunny skies both days and there is no current threat for any precipitation. Temperatures will be in the low to upper 70s throughout the weekend. The winds will be picking up out of the Southwest in the afternoon on Saturday at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. It will also be breezy on Sunday with winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start off the work week. We will be trending warmer to start off the week with temperatures in the low 80s. Light winds out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: The warmer air continues as we will have highs in the low to mid 80s across our area. The sunshine will also be in place as we continue to trend drier into next week. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies to start off the middle of the work week. Temperatures will dip back down into the mid 70s. We will have a breeze that is light and variable.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will start to cool down some more as highs will only be in the low to mid 60s. This is helped by mostly cloudy skies for our viewing area. Winds will also be out of the North at around 10 mph.