Increasing wind and mild temperatures to end the week

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations from 5pm Friday until 11am Sunday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for all of Fergus County and portions of Cascade and Judith Basin counties from 5pm Saturday until 5pm Sunday.

We are going to have mainly clear skies, dry conditions, and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the teens, 20s, and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, with the cloud cover increasing during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mild tomorrow in a lot of locations as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s, although it will be chilly again in northeastern Montana as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s. Windy conditions are also expected tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The wind is also going to get stronger as the day goes on tomorrow.

Saturday is then going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s in most locations. A cold front will then bring cooler temperatures to our area for Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be very windy on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy in a lot of locations on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Widespread gusty winds are then expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Saturday with some snow/rain along the Divide, generally during the afternoon and evening, and mostly dry conditions east of the Divide. There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow and rain around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around Sunday night and Monday, generally during the morning, as an upper-level trough continues to impact our area. Between Saturday evening and Monday evening, a coating to a couple inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and over a half foot of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies, weaker wind, and chilly temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few areas of snow around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. Isolated snow/rain is then possible on Wednesday, generally in the mountains. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.