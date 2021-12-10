Strong winds expected Friday night and Saturday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 5pm Friday until 8pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 95 mph are going to be possible at times.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Cascade County, Chouteau County, Judith Basin County, eastern Pondera County, eastern Teton County, and Toole County from 11pm Friday until 8pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western Glacier County and western Pondera County from 2am Saturday until 11am Sunday. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the plains, while 9 to 16+ inches of snow accumulation is expected along the slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains. Some of this snow may be heavy at times. There are also going to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few mountain snow showers around, generally after midnight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and the teens.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some mountain snow showers around, especially during the morning. It is also going to be chilly again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Breezy/windy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the wind is going to be getting stronger as the day goes on.

High winds are then expected from Friday night through Saturday night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 45 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. Per usual, even stronger winds are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front. We are then going to have diminishing wind throughout the day on Sunday. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

On Saturday, snow is likely along and west of the Continental Divide as a storm system begins to approach Montana. East of the Continental Divide, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a chance to see a few rain and snow showers later in the day, generally in south-central Montana. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as this storm system begins to pass through our area.

High temperatures on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 40s. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers as a storm system departs our area.

On Tuesday, we are going to have developing rain and snow showers throughout the day as a cold front begins to approach our area. There is then going to be widespread light to moderate snow around Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially Wednesday morning, as this cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid 40s, while highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 30s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For next Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, especially during the afternoon and evening, as the next storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.