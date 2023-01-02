Inversions for some, beautiful weather for others

High pressure is going to be in control of our weather for the next few days, which means some locations are going to have pleasant temperatures and a good amount of sunshine, while other locations are going to be stuck in an inversion with partly to mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog, and cold temperatures.

From tonight through Tuesday in locations along/just south of the Hi-Line (generally east of I-15) and in the valleys, including in Helena, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog around, especially at night and during the mornings. It is also going to be cold in these locations as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s and lows are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. Some scattered flurries are also possible in these locations, especially on Tuesday.

For those locations that are not stuck in an inversion (so the locations that are typically windier), partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions are expected from tonight through Tuesday. It is also going to be chilly in these locations as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and lows are going to be in the teens and low 20s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around along the Rocky Mountain Front Tuesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Thursday night and Friday, mainly in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations (teens along portions of the Hi-Line), and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy and cool this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.