It has been another active day of weather in Montana with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and some of the thunderstorms have been strong to low-end severe with heavy rainfall, large hail, and strong winds. There was a report of golf-ball sized hail west of Geyser and nickel-sized hail near Lewistown this afternoon. There was also a landspout tornado north-northwest of Judith Gap and south of Buffalo in Fergus County earlier this afternoon. With this tornado occurring over a rural area, there was likely no damage to any structures.

There are going to continue to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around for the rest of this evening, so if you are heading to any of the high school football games, make sure you keep an eye to the sky and have a rain jacket handy. Once the sun sets, a lot of this precipitation will taper off, but there will still be a few showers/storms around overnight, especially in eastern portions of north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with patchy fog developing out across the plains after midnight. It will also feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Here is the weekend forecast:

Landspout tornado on Friday; Becoming sunnier and drier as the weekend goes on

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana (east of a line from Havre to Lewistown) and it will be mostly cloudy as well. Around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow and there will be a few pop-up showers/storms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in and around the higher terrain. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and patchy fog is possible during the morning, primarily east of I-15.

Really nice weather is expected on Sunday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be warm on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The haze will also increase some as we go through Sunday as the next storm system approaches the state, but little to no impact to the air quality is expected.

There are going to be scattered showers and some thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Highs on these two days will be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.