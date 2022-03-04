Leftover snow showers this morning and a mostly overcast Friday.

TODAY: Temperatures will get down into the low to mid 20s as we head into the end of the week. Skies will once again be overcast and there will be snow in the forecast. Light to moderate accumulations likely. Great Falls likely to pick up additional light snow accumulations during the morning. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions tonight and we will have the chance for snow showers in the Southern most parts of our area. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid 20s on Saturday and on either side of 30 degrees. We will be experiencing overcast conditions once again for Saturday but we will get some sun into the forecast Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will also be scattered snow showers around on Saturday with additional light accumulations possible. Light snow showers can then be expected on Sunday. The winds look to be light and variable for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be milder as we head into the start of next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day as most locations are looking to stay dry. Increasing clouds into the evening. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there will be another disturbance that pushes moderate snow into the area bringing moderate snowfall accumulations. The winds will be out of the North around 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see continued snow showers throughout the day under mostly overcast skies. Total snowfall accumulations at this point looking to be between 4-6 inches with higher totals likely in the upper elevations. Temperatures will be cold in the teens. We will also see winds out of the North at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: The sunshine will make a return for next Thursday as we will be under mostly clear skies. However, the temperatures will be frigid as our daytime highs will be on either side of the 10-degree mark. Winds will be out of the West between 5-15 mph.