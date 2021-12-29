Light snow around Tuesday night; Frigid again on Wednesday

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the Hi-Line until 6am Thursday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the rest of central Montana until 6am Thursday. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero are possible along the Hi-Line, while wind chills as low as 35 below zero are possible for the rest of central Montana. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

An area of light to moderate snow is going to develop this evening in north-central Montana and gradually work its way southward overnight tonight as a cold front works its way through our area. Less than 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations that see some of this snow. Slippery road conditions are also expected from this evening through Wednesday morning, so please be careful when driving!

It is also going to be frigid again tonight as lows are going to be in the -20s and -10s in north-central Montana and the -0s in south-central Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as the cold front passes through our area, and wind chills as low as 50 below zero are possible tonight, especially along the Hi-Line, so please try and limit your time outdoors if possible.

For Wednesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds from north to south. There are also going to be a few lingering snow showers around during the morning in south-central Montana. It is also going to be frigid tomorrow as highs are going to be in the single digits below and above zero.

Warmer temperatures are then expected on Thursday as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens above zero. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a few scattered snow showers around, especially in the mountains.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues on Friday as highs are going to be back in the single digits above and below zero. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning and generally in south-central Montana.

For New Year’s Eve night, make sure you bundle up and wear tons of layers if you are going to be heading to any outdoor festivities as the temperatures are going to be around or below zero as the clock strikes midnight. Luckily, dry conditions are expected for the entire night.

Much warmer temperatures are then expected for the first few days of 2022 as highs on Saturday are going to be in the teens and low 20s, and highs on Sunday and Monday are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be windy/breezy in north-central Montana for the first two days of the new year as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are also going to have increasing clouds and dry conditions on New Year’s Day (Saturday), and partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The next storm system is then going to begin to approach our area from the west on Tuesday.