Light to moderate snow expected to wrap up the weekend.

SUNDAY: We can expect continued overcast conditions for Sunday. Snowfall is expected for the day on Sunday with light to moderate snow totals possible. As for the temperatures, we will see highs in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday. We can expect winds out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: We can expect cooler temperatures heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see continued cloud cover with snow showers throughout the day. Moderate snow accumulations are expected across Western and Central Montana. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies persist with scattered snow showers in the area. We will also see temperatures cold once again with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy heading into the middle of next week. We will also have some scattered snow showers around the area again. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 30s. Our winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies heading into Thursday of next week. High temperatures will be ranging in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.