Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures through Saturday

SYNOPSIS: Lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and above average temperatures are expected through Saturday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy at times this week, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. A disturbance is then going to bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers to our area Sunday and Monday.

DAY-TO-DAY: We are going to have decreasing clouds and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening for most of us, but it will remain breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) throughout the night along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow and Wednesday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s tomorrow and the 80s and low to mid 90s on Wednesday. Wednesday is also likely going to be the warmest day that we have until next year. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a little breezy in spots tomorrow and then it will be breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, a few showers are possible, generally in western Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front, as a disturbance passes through our area. Most locations will remain dry though, and we will have mostly sunny skies on Thursday. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday as highs are going to be back in the 70s in most spots. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday and the 70s on Saturday. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. On Monday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few showers around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.