Lots of sunshine and less wind on Thursday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Fergus County, northern and eastern Judith Basin County, and southwestern Phillips County until 12am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have decreasing wind from west to east tonight, although the wind will begin to increase again later on tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered snow showers around, mainly before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. In locations that do see some snow tonight, light additional snow accumulations are possible. Roads are also going to be slick in some areas tonight from the snow that did fall today, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s in most locations.

For tomorrow through Saturday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s tomorrow; the 40s and low to mid 50s on Friday; and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday.

Gusty winds are also expected along the Rocky Mountain Front from tomorrow through Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered areas of precipitation around from Monday afternoon through Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area. This precipitation is initially going to begin as a rain/snow mix, but will changeover to all snow as colder air moves in. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is then going to be cooler on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.