Lots of sunshine and not as warm on Friday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana from 12pm until 9pm Saturday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 9am until 7pm Friday.

There are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a weak cold front passes through our area. A majority of locations will remain dry though. Gusty winds (possibly over 50 mph), lightning, small hail, and brief downpours will be the main hazards with these storms. We are also going to have gusty winds tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph are possible, and it will be breezy tonight across portions of the plains as gusts over 30 mph are possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a couple showers in northeastern Montana and mainly sunny skies and dry conditions everywhere else. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected tomorrow east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind coupled with the warm temperatures will elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

For many of us, Saturday will be the hottest day of 2025 so far as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Several locations will likely set a new record high temperature on Saturday, including Great Falls and Helena. We are also going to have lots of sunshine (mostly sunny skies) and dry conditions on Saturday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few showers/storms around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The storm system for early next week is not looking as strong as it has the previous few days, so less precipitation is now expected and the duration of the showery weather has decreased as well. Monday will be the wettest day of next week as this storm system passes through our area as there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Some snow is also possible in the mountains above pass level. Monday is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around as Monday’s storm system pulls away from our area and as another disturbance begins to impact our area. Isolated showers/storms are then possible on Wednesday, with dry conditions returning for Thursday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days.

The temperatures will quickly warm back up after Monday as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday; the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday; and the 70s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.