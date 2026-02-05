It was an unseasonably warm February day today as highs were in the mid to upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s in a lot of locations. Multiple locations, including Cut Bank, Great Falls, Havre, and Lewistown, did tie or set a new record high temperature today. It was also significantly warmer this year than it was last year on this date. In Great Falls, it was 75° warmer this year than it was last year on this date. The high today was 68°. Last year, the high on February 4th was -7°.

It is going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with the skies clearing out as the night goes on. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and 40s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be gusty tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a bit breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Lots of sunshine and record warm temperatures on Thursday

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week and likely the warmest day of the month as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s, 60s, and low to mid 70s. Several locations will likely set a new record high temperature tomorrow, and a few locations may have their warmest February day on record tomorrow. In Great Falls, the warmest temperature ever recorded in February was 70°, which occurred in 1932 and 1992. The forecasted high temperature tomorrow in Great Falls is 70°.

The wind also won’t be too strong tomorrow, but it is still going to be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be mainly sunny and dry tomorrow as an upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather. Definitely spend some time outdoors tomorrow if you can!

Friday will be another beautiful day as it is going to be mostly sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s, with the coolest temperatures along the Hi-Line. A few locations will likely set a new record high temperature again on Friday. There is also just going to be a little breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

The upper-level ridge will remain in control of our weather this weekend, but it will begin to break-down on Sunday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. It will continue to be unseasonably warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers possible during the evening. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, breezy conditions are expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Sunday night and Monday, especially Monday morning, as a storm system passes through the state. This storm will also cool our temperatures down as highs on Monday are going to be back in the 40s. It will be mostly cloudy Monday morning, but the skies will begin to clear out later in the day as the storm departs our area. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry as high pressure builds back in. It is also going to be a bit breezy and cool on these two days sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and highs are going to be in the 40s.