Lots of sunshine and spring-like warmth for the final day of January!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine tomorrow and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Patchy fog is also expected along the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys tomorrow morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning.

The high temperatures tomorrow and Thursday are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s in most locations, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and in the valleys. Also, a few locations may set a new record high temperature tomorrow and/or Thursday.

The wind is also going to be on the weaker side for the next few days, but there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas (especially in between Great Falls and Helena) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, generally in the mountains. The temperatures are also going to start to cool back down on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, there are going to be scattered areas of precipitation around throughout the day, with the precipitation becoming more widespread Saturday evening/night. In the lower elevations, precipitation will start out as rain in a lot of locations, but this rain will eventually mix in with and switch over to snow from west/southwest to east/northeast as the day goes on. Snow is then likely on Sunday, especially during the morning. Some rain may also mix in with this snow in northeastern Montana on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies for most of this weekend, but the cloud cover will diminish some Sunday afternoon/evening.

The temperatures are also going to cool back down this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and the 30s and upper 20s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers as we are going to be in between disturbances. Snow showers are then likely on Tuesday as the next disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.