Lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures for the final weekend of August

A disturbance is going to work its way through Montana this evening/tonight. Most of the precipitation with this disturbance is going to fall apart as it crosses the Continental Divide, so only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in north-central Montana. However, around the Helena area, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight as this disturbance passes through. We are also going to have increasing clouds this evening/early tonight and decreasing clouds during the second half of the night. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions in north-central Montana. In central Montana, including around Helena, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours and generally in the mountains.

It is also going to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. Hazy skies are also expected this weekend, although the haze shouldn’t be as bad as it was on Thursday. The air quality is also going to be in the “good” or “moderate” category in most locations for the entire weekend.

On Monday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and very warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. It is then going to be very hot and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area, generally during the evening, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana, generally during the evening.

There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Wednesday as this cold front passes through our area. Much cooler temperatures are also expected on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally along the Hi-Line, and mostly dry conditions on Friday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Thursday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.