Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the rest of May

For the rest of this week and this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. An upper-level trough is then going to bring cooler and wetter weather back to Montana for the first half of next week.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with just a couple stray showers around in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a light breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Thursday will be one of the hottest days of the year so far as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Thursday, especially along the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have lots of sunshine again on Thursday, but there will be some clouds around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to pass through our area.

There are also going to be a few showers/storms around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana Thursday evening (after 4pm) and in western/central portions of north-central Montana Thursday night as this disturbance passes through our area. A few of these storms may be strong to borderline severe with small to medium-sized hail (over .5” in diameter) and strong winds (gusts over 50 mph).

On Friday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies with a couple showers around in northeastern Montana, generally during the morning. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. Gusty winds are also expected on Friday, primarily in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind coupled with the warm temperatures will elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

For many of us, Saturday will be the hottest day of 2025 so far as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. These hot temperatures will be accompanied by abundant sunshine and dry conditions. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few PM showers/storms around as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the low 70s to the low 90s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday as this storm system slowly passes through our area. A little mountain snow is also possible on these two days. It is also going to be significantly cooler early next week as highs are only going to be in the 50s and 60s. There is also going to be a little breeze around early next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.