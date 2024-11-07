Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week

We are going to have mainly clear skies (via decreasing clouds) and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to range from the upper teens to the low 30s. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy in portions of the plains tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Thursday and Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s tomorrow, and the 50s and low 60s on Friday.

It is also going to be breezy on these two days along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on these two days in portions of the plains, especially in and around Cascade County, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have nice weather this weekend as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little wind, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow/rain showers in the mountains as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s.

Unsettled weather will then return to Montana next week as multiple disturbances are going to be passing through our area. On Monday, there are going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in the higher elevations, as the first disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, generally in the mountains, as Monday’s disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days.

There is also going to be a good breeze around Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the 50s and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be in the 40s.