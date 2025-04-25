Lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and gusty winds on Friday

We are going to have decreasing clouds and decreasing wind this evening. Tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, little to no wind, and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

Gusty winds are expected tomorrow along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Outside of the wind, we are going to have beautiful weather again tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. In Judith Basin and Fergus Counties, the weather won’t be quite as nice tomorrow as it is going to be partly cloudy and cool (highs in the 50s) as a disturbance passes by our area to the south.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with a few showers/thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in central Montana (including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown) and in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be warm on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. This warmth and moisture will be courtesy of an unstable southwesterly flow aloft as we are going to be in between an upper-level ridge and an upper-level trough. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around along the eastern half of the Hi-Line on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the south. Scattered lower elevation rain and mountain snow showers will continue Sunday night with the snow levels getting lower as the night goes on. On Monday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the morning, generally in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front, as this storm system pulls away from our area. Some lower elevation locations may also see some wet snow Monday morning depending on how low the snow levels get (right now snow levels will likely bottom out between 4000 and 5000 feet).

It will also continue to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, but the temperatures will cool down some as we head into Monday as highs are going to be back in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Another disturbance will then pass through our area on Tuesday providing us with mostly cloudy skies and a chance to see some more rain showers. Gusty winds are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

An upper-level ridge will then build into our area for the middle and end of next week providing us with nice weather and warmer temperatures. On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday.