Lovely weather this weekend!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with just a few lingering snow showers around in eastern Montana during the evening. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low 20s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight, generally during the second half of the night, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions in eastern Montana, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions in central Montana as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs in a lot of locations are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, with Sunday being the warmer of the two days. The wind is also not going to be a huge nuisance this weekend as strong winds are not expected, and constant gusty winds are not expected either. However, it is still going to be breezy this weekend, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in east-central and eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. Widespread accumulating snow is then expected on Wednesday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area.

It is going to be mild again on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Colder temperatures are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations. It is also going to be breezy from Monday through Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For next Thursday and Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. It is also going to be warmer on these two days than it is going to be on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty to strong winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.